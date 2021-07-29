Ratan Capital Management LP Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 565.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,201 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.77. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.