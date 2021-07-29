Ratan Capital Management LP Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ratan Capital Management LP increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.2% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 407,530 shares of company stock worth $156,202,987 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $10.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $394.03. 95,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,473. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $390.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

