Ratan Capital Management LP Invests $7.75 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.51. 24,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,468. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

