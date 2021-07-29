Ratan Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ)

Ratan Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,633 shares during the quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.51% of Vector Acquisition worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VACQ. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new position in Vector Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $37,862,000. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $19,161,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $14,532,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,100,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VACQ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.19. 3,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,544. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

