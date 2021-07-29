Ratan Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Ratan Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,020 shares during the quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $205,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 113.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 5.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $760,000.

OTCMKTS:HCARU remained flat at $$10.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,802. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

