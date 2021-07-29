Ratan Capital Management LP Makes New $10.98 Million Investment in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 283,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,000. Flowserve makes up about 1.2% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of Flowserve as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,520.0% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.50. 7,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.72. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

