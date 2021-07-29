Ratan Capital Management LP Purchases 35,000 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Ratan Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Relay Therapeutics worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLAY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

RLAY traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.86. 777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,154. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,551.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,668. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

