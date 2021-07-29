Ratan Capital Management LP Purchases 35,200 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ratan Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 158.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 3.2% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,487.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $14.39 on Thursday, reaching $597.74. The stock had a trading volume of 55,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,656. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $526.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.53 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a PE ratio of 789.13, a P/E/G ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.34.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

