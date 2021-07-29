Ratan Capital Management LP Raises Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ratan Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up about 1.3% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

IQVIA stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.43. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

