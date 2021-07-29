Ratan Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Netflix stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $518.38. The company had a trading volume of 27,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $513.85. The stock has a market cap of $229.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

