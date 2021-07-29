Ratan Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Ratan Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,700 shares during the quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYFM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after buying an additional 620,210 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after buying an additional 489,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,503,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,078,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,431,000. Institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HYFM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,186. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -335.80. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

