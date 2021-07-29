Ratan Capital Management LP Takes $2.96 Million Position in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $4,864,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,417,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $5,831,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMU traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

