Ratan Capital Management LP Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 165,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in General Motors by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM traded up $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $57.41. The company had a trading volume of 551,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,935,260. General Motors has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.