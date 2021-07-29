Ratan Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Ratan Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,892 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of US Foods worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of US Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USFD traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 19,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

