Ratan Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Ratan Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,455 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYX. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,295,000 after purchasing an additional 524,157 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Alteryx by 18.9% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 882,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,230,000 after acquiring an additional 140,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,244,000 after acquiring an additional 65,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,886,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $31,892,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $2,101,867. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYX traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.19. 2,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,670. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $181.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. lowered their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

