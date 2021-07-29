Raven Protocol Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $672.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

