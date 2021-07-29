Raymond James Boosts Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$3.50

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.32.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 201,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,600. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.