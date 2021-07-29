Raymond James Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $450.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.73.

FB opened at $373.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.35. Facebook has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total transaction of $28,749,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,402,070 shares of company stock valued at $807,269,557. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

