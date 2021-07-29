Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

RJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. boosted their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.54.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.67. 3,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,943. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Raymond James by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.