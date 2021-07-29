Reach (LON:RCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $356.00

Shares of Reach plc (LON:RCH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 356 ($4.65) and last traded at GBX 347 ($4.53), with a volume of 2586957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334 ($4.36).

Separately, Numis Securities raised their price target on shares of Reach from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 274.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Reach Company Profile (LON:RCH)

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

