Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLLMF. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLMF traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850. Real Matters has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.65.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

