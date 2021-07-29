Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

RLLMF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities cut Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLLMF traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850. Real Matters has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

