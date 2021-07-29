Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TFI International (TFII)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TFI International (TSE: TFII) recently:

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$137.00 to C$144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$154.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$135.00 to C$155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$150.00.

7/21/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$129.00 to C$137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$125.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$133.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – TFI International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$94.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – TFI International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a C$110.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$120.00.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up C$1.10 on Thursday, reaching C$139.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,749. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.54. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$53.08 and a 52-week high of C$145.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get TFI International Inc alerts:

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.00, for a total value of C$2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$449,835,552. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,800 over the last 90 days.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.