Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/23/2021 – Armada Hoffler Properties is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Armada Hoffler Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

7/19/2021 – Armada Hoffler Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

7/13/2021 – Armada Hoffler Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

7/12/2021 – Armada Hoffler Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

AHH stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.84. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.54.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

