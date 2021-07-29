Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE: BCSF) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2021 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

7/26/2021 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

7/20/2021 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

7/13/2021 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

7/7/2021 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

BCSF traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,151. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

