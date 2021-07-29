Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/28/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $420.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $415.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $460.00 to $470.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $445.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monolithic Power is benefiting from robust demand in Computing & Storage and Communications domains and recovering automotive end-markets. Moreover, coronavirus crisis-triggered robust demand for cloud servers, storage and solid uptake of home applications, gaming consoles, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, remains a key catalyst. Also, Monolithic is well positioned to gain from rapid deployment of 5G on the back of robust portfolio of legacy routers, wireless applications and 5G networking infrastructure related products. Increasing adoption of point of sales systems, security applications and smart meters, is a key catalyst. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus crisis-led macroeconomic weakness and stiff competition in the analog market remain key concerns.”

7/22/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $420.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $9.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $440.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,660. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $432.01.

Get Monolithic Power Systems Inc alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total value of $726,114.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,828,535.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,919,742. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,566,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,365,000 after purchasing an additional 56,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,248,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,974,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,357,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 893,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,430,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after acquiring an additional 242,275 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.