Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UniCredit (UCG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of UniCredit (BIT: UCG) recently:

7/26/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €12.70 ($14.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/21/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/16/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/15/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €13.60 ($16.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/2/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €12.70 ($14.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/1/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/28/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €12.25 ($14.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €12.25 ($14.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

UniCredit S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.