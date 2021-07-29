Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Cut to GBX 7,200

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Agricole reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

RKT stock traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,553 ($72.55). 1,908,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,339. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,428.30. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05).

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Elane Stock purchased 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, with a total value of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

