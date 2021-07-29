Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 7,870 at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.73% from the stock’s current price.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,000 ($104.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,934 ($103.66).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RKT traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,553 ($72.55). 1,908,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,339. The company has a market cap of £39.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a one year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,428.30.

In related news, insider Elane Stock purchased 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, with a total value of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.