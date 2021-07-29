Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

Several brokerages have commented on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Agricole lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,553 ($72.55). 1,908,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,339. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,428.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.39. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.05%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Elane Stock purchased 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, with a total value of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

