Redd Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,548.72 or 1.00067460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00029231 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00065856 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000709 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012383 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

