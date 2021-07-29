Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDFN. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.32. 11,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.35. Redfin has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,513.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $938,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 139,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,363,755.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,183 shares of company stock worth $11,407,144 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.