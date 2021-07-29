Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $16.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. 35,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,137,311 shares.The stock last traded at $11.79 and had previously closed at $11.85.

RWT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,684 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 144,798 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 202,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $12,708,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

