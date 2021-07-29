Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Invests $3.06 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. Apple makes up 3.2% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.5% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $144.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.71 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

