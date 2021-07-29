Regency Centers (REG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Regency Centers to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Regency Centers has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.330-3.430 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.33-3.43 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regency Centers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REG stock opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,021 shares of company stock worth $1,747,997. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

