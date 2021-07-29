Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $14.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $47 EPS for the current fiscal year and $42 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REGN stock opened at $586.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $660.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $545.61.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.89.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

