Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.51 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 182.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

GS stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $376.05. 13,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,404. The company has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $371.61.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

