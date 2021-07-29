Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.03. 549,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,329,441. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

