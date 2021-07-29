Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 2,611 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,307,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 307,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 365,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 69,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 42,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.16. 39,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,826,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

