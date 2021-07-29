Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.62) and the highest is ($1.35). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RLMD shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

RLMD stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.00. 6,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,254. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $435.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.29. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $40.87.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $314,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,585 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

