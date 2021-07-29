Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.47 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.62) and the highest is ($1.35). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RLMD shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

RLMD stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.00. 6,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,254. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $435.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.29. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $40.87.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $314,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,585 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.