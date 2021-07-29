Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $219.00. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $219.00, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.12.

About Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF)

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

