RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. RenaissanceRe reported earnings per share of ($2.64) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $11.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.19 to $18.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of RNR traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.03. 642,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $142.61 and a fifty-two week high of $191.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

