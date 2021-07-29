ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SOL shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti started coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE SOL opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $35.77.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in ReneSola by 2,087.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

