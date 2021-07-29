ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SOL shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti started coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th.
NYSE SOL opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $35.77.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in ReneSola by 2,087.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ReneSola Company Profile
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
