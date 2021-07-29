Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,200 ($67.94). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 5,115 ($66.83), with a volume of 75,442 shares.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 5,185 ($67.74) to GBX 4,695 ($61.34) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,208.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

