Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,855 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.32% of Rent-A-Center worth $12,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCII shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

