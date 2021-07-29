Repligen Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – SVB Leerink upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repligen in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $235.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.84. Repligen has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $240.49.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Repligen by 53.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Repligen by 5.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.