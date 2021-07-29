Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Globant S.A.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Globant in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globant’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GLOB. Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.20.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,405. Globant has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 156.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 9.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 5.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.