Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 29th (BARC, BAX, BCEL, BSE, CP, CRDA, EMG, IMAX, ITV, MIRI)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 29th:

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 25 ($0.33). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target increased by CIBC to C$106.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $27.00 to $22.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 44 ($0.57). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Express Group (LON:NEX) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 340 ($4.44). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) had its price target trimmed by R. F. Lafferty from $17.00 to $16.00. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price increased by Alliance Global Partners from $78.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 225 ($2.94). Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,250 ($107.79) to GBX 7,770 ($101.52). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,623 ($60.40) to GBX 4,761 ($62.20). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $703.00 to $729.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target reduced by Truist from $290.00 to $270.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,870 ($24.43) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 260 ($3.40). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90 ($1.18). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.