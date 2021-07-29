Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 29th (BARC, BAX, BCEL, BSE, CP, CRDA, EMG, IMAX, ITV, MIRI)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 29th:

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 25 ($0.33). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target increased by CIBC to C$106.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $27.00 to $22.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 44 ($0.57). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Express Group (LON:NEX) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 340 ($4.44). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) had its price target trimmed by R. F. Lafferty from $17.00 to $16.00. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price increased by Alliance Global Partners from $78.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 225 ($2.94). Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,250 ($107.79) to GBX 7,770 ($101.52). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,623 ($60.40) to GBX 4,761 ($62.20). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $703.00 to $729.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target reduced by Truist from $290.00 to $270.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,870 ($24.43) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 260 ($3.40). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90 ($1.18). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

