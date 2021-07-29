Research Analysts Set Expectations for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

HLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

HLX opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 3.43. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

