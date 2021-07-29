Resideo Technologies (REZI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE REZI opened at $28.85 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

